Inside the housewarming party of Medikal and Fella Makafui

Entertainment of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Medikal and Fella have built a new mansion



• The apartment is located at East Legon Hills



• The couple have officially unveiled their home



Last week, the Frimpongs announced that they are the new homeowners in Accra with a tour into their newly built mansion.



The building located at East Legon Hills is a 4-bedroom luxury apartment.



Over the weekend, rapper Medikal and wife, actress Fella Makafui threw a party to officially open their new home.



The East Legon landlords had on board close friends and family to celebrate their big win. The building which comes with a customized swimming pool has been dedicated to their first child, Island Frimpong.



Describing their new home as a big win, Fella in a post on Snapchat recalled how she came to Accra with a “Ghana Must Go” bag to hustle.



She further added that people should be happy for her as she was onetime faced with life challenges but despite the struggles, the actress never gave up.



The duo, Medikal and Fella have gradually become a power couple in the entertainment industry.



Sunday's housewarming party was fun-filled as the couple battled it out on the dance floor admits cheers and jubilation.



Below are some screens captured by Menscook:











