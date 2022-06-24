Inside Jackie Appiah's white-themed luxury mansion

Entertainment of Friday, 24 June 2022

Jackie erects a world-class home in Accra



Luchy Donalds shocked at the sight of Jackie's mansion



Jackie's home features an automated washroom



Don't get it twisted, Jackie Appiah is living the life right here in Ghana, a look inside her luxury mansion will send chills down your spine. We're talking money and class!



The renowned actress has a taste for the finest things in life but, have you wondered what her home might look like? The architecture and detail will blow your mind.



Jackie entered the chart of 'most expensive homes in Ghana' after one of her female friends, actress Luchy Donalds visited her mansion in the capital and shared a video of her tour.



Everything in the house speaks luxury! Right from the marble floor, top security doors, and furniture, to the claiming interior decor. Every area of the white-themed home had special detail and a story to tell.



Money they say can't buy happiness but one can not be bored in Jackie's haven, this is according to social media users who have reacted to the luxury home built by a 38-year-old Ghanaian female actress.



The eye-catching mansion featured a large swimming pool, a VIP area, a large parking area that exhibited her luxury vehicles, a dining and sitting area, a private lounge, an office space, a walk-in closet, and an automated toilet seat among other interesting features including lighting that proved that Jackie splashed a fortune on her new home.



Although the square feet of the area remain unknown, the opulent building covered vast land. Not forgetting the art installations that added grace to every corner. The home was undoubtedly designed with passion.



One will wonder why Jackie with such a magnificent home still spends most of her time outside Ghana either on vacation or a shopping spree.



Check out a snippet of Jackie Appiah's home:









