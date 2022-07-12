Inner peace is what keeps me looking younger - Empress Gifty

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Empress Gifty says she has found peace at last



Empress says some gospel singers live a 'fake life



Gospel singer accepts 'outspoken' tag



Gospel musician, Empress Gifty, has disclosed that she is in a better place compared to some years back when she had to pretend she was happy in life.



She found inner peace after discovering her true self with the help of God. This, she believes, has kept her radiant and growing in beauty.



Although many have condemned her outspoken nature, the gospel musician has clarified that she can not stand pretense.



Empress added that she prefers to address issues that come her way without fear or favour.



Explaining why she always appears happier and younger these days, Empress, who is married to politician Hopeson Adorye, told the host of Okukuseku The Talk Show, Emelia Brobbey, that she is finally living her best life.



"Inner peace is priceless; you can't buy it. It comes from God, you see the work we do, a lot of us pretend, but within us, we are not happy. It can limit your confidence as a woman...I have pretended for so many years, and now this is Empress. I just want to be me. Love me for who I am.



"I always free my mind, but in the case where I am wrong. I will call to apologise. I don't have the time to bottle my feelings," she said.



The “Eye Woaa” hitmaker added that she has faced many obstacles and betrayals in life, but she managed to overcome them all.



Watch the video below:

















PDO/BOG