Ini Edo denies allegation of being a lesbian

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian actress, Ini Edo has debunked an allegation that she is sexually attracted to other women.



Recall that controversial blogger, Cutie Julls alleged that Ini is having an affair with the AFRIFF boss, Chioma Ude.



According to the blogger, Chioma’s partner told some of his friends while he was in London a few years ago.



The blogger wrote: “Eei Aunty Chioma so she is a daughter to me bla bla bla all along knacking. Hmmm me like how Ini and her boo are wearing matching outfits sha. So it turned out that Aunty Chioma of AFRIFF and Ini Edo are Lesbs.

Sometime back, Aunty Chioma’s man mentioned to some of his friends in London few years back (Confirmed). The man was quoted to have said he had his suspicions based on findings. Lo aka behold, it has turned out to be true. But hey, crucify none cuz no one should be judged based on their sexuality. It’s okay to be BI but not when one is committed in another relationship.”(sic)



Reacting to the allegations, Ini stated that she has closed her door to noise, adding that she is maintaining her focus and drive.



She also said that her only rival is herself and that she will not feed her energy or pay attention to anyone.



“Crushing on this woman WCW. Staying focus driven. Doors shut to every noise. My only competition is me ... and that’s on God,” she said.



