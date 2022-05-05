Ingratitude by Ghanaian artistes reason investors shy away from talents - Nero X bemoans

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Nero X born Joseph Nkrumah Buabeng has revealed that most investors are afraid to invest in the creative arts industry due to ingratitude by some artistes.



“Most investors are afraid, not in the investment but they are afraid that after pushing the artiste to a certain level the artiste might change their mind or their behavior entirely,” he told Amansan Krakye.



He said “Artistes character is also part of the reasons, you have the talent but your character also needs to be managed.”



Speaking about the lack of investment on the Kastle Entertainment Show, Nero X said investors will find it very difficult to invest in talents in the Ghanaian music industry if some artistes do not change their ungrateful attitude.



He continued by stating, “As an artiste you have your right but because of your profession, you are restricted to a certain level, you need solid people on your team to check you on it.



“You need to also listen as an artiste so it’s a collective issue and we need to have a change of attitude because if we do not do that investors will find it very difficult to invest in talents in the Ghana music industry.”