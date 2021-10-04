Infusing Amapiano genre into Ghana awards categories not advisable - Blogger

Entertainment of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: Boga Ali Hashim, Contributor

A section of the Ghana Music Industry is calling for award schemes to include the Amapiano music genre into award categories since it is now popular among some Ghanaian musicians.



Amapiano is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012.



It is a hybrid of deep house, jazz, and lounge music characterized by synths, airy pads and wide percussive basslines.



A list and mainstream musicians like Stonebwoy, D Black, Adina, and Larusso have all experimented with the Amapiano style of music and have given them some top hit songs in 2021.



As it has become very popular among Ghanaian musicians and Ghana music lovers in recent times, there has been a debate as to whether to immortalise it by infusing it into our music award categories.



Boga Ali Hashim, a renowned entertainment pundit speaking on the award-winning OC Showbiz on Skyy Power 93.5FM on Saturday, October 2 made it known it will be a wrong idea to integrate the Amapiano music genre inside the Ghana music award scheme.



He made it known, Ghanaians should rather focus on building their original music genres such as the Highlife and Hiplife and sell them to the world rather than accept anything foreign which will not give them any credit.



He said, “It is a wrong move to accept the Amapiano genre into our award scheme, It is not a worldwide genre but just a type of music from South Africa and if we keep making such moves, our music will not grow.”



“We have our own genre we are also doing, the highlife and hiplife, why don’t we protect it and project it to the world for them to know this is the music Ghanaians are doing rather than projecting that of others.



“We need to protect what we have and cherish it, same way Ghanaians badmouthed Kumawood movies and killed the industry, If we continue this way, we will have nothing to project for the world as an original Ghanian product,” he added.