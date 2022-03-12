Industry players made Shatta Wale 'disappear' during his Bandana days - Papa Sly claims

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale today was once upon a time known as Bandana.



In the early stages of his music career, Bandana had a hit song that made his name one of the household names in the music industry.



Bandana "evaporated" into thin air till 10 years later.



He resurfaces with a new name Shatta Wale and since his return, he has proven to be one of the powerhouses of Ghana music.



Papa Sly, a popular radio/tv presenter back in the days of Bandana has revealed why Bandana disappeared from the music scene.



According to him, some Top radio presenters and Djs plotted an agenda against him (Shatta Wale).



Papa Sly claims some top radio presenters and DJs planned to never play Bandana's music on air. This is as a result of a confrontation between Shatta Wale and a top radio presenter back in the day whom he (Shatta Wale) had paid some monies (Payola) to promote his songs.

The said presenter never did what he had agreed to do for Bandana and this led to a confrontation.



According to Papa Sly, this did not sit well with some of the top DJs and presenters on radio and tv who were present during the confrontation.



They claimed Bandana was disrespectful and had embarrassed one of their own hence the decision to sideline him.



Watch the full interview for all the detail



