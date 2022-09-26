Indiscipline students dread me - Prof. Elsie Kaufmann confesses

Entertainment of Monday, 26 September 2022

Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann has admitted to being a real disciplinarian and ‘a nightmare’ to recalcitrant students.



The Dean of the University of Ghana Engineering Department said she doesn’t only teach but she also endeavors to inculcate good ethics in her students, a situation through which she mostly applies tough hands.



This has somewhat caused her to be perceived by many students as strict, and in an interview with Delay, she explained why.



"The students who do the right thing really like me but those who cut corners do not even want to see my face at all. If you don’t learn to discipline yourself while in school, what time would you learn to do that? Is it when you are working?



“I am a very punctual person. For instance, if we all propose 5am for our field trip and at exactly 5am some students have still not reported, i would leave you behind. If we agree on 5am, I get there even before 5 and wait in the car,” she stated.



Ms. Kaufmann however established that most of these 'stubborn students’ reach out to her after school to thank her.



She said most of them are grateful for the fact that her teachings are helping them cope in today’s tough world.



“But the funny thing is after school, most of them send me messages thanking me because they realized that the world out there is a wild place,” she remarked.



