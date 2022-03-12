Indigo at the 02: It's sad Ghanaians expected KiDi, Kuami Eugene to fail – Pundit

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Entertainment pundit grills naysayers after ‘KiDi-Kuami Eugene’ concert



Critics blast Kuami Eugene, KiDi after O2 Arena concert



Kuami Eugene, KiDi’s Indigo O2 Arena concert sold out



Ghanaian entertainment pundit, Alexander Fiifi Abaka, has described as worrying the extent to which some Ghanaians were praying for the downfall of Kuami Eugene and KiDi at their concert held on March 6, 2022.



His comment follows rumours that the LYNX entertainment signees failed to fill the auditorium to its brim at the Indigo, inside the Indigo at the O2 Arena, in the United Kingdom.



One can recall that while some congratulated the musicians for a successful event others alleged that the turnout was low to an extent they gave out free tickets at a point.



But chancing on the hate comments and negative reportage by blogs on social media, an entertainment pundit during a discussion on Bloggers' Forum hosted by Bernice Opare Gyan said;



“It’s sad to see all these things. Instead of bashing and saying vile things that will bring them down, why don’t we rather encourage them? Why don’t we share their success too? They intentionally pitched the boys for failure. I mean how? Who will put their artistes on a flyer and expect the show to flop? In the end it goes against us and the company in charge of the show. One of the hosts was a Nigerian. He was posting on IG the whole time but we are here only talking about the negatives.”



He also lambasted some ‘grown men’ in the showbiz industry who have set out to destroy the artistes instead of praising them.



“When they do the wrong thing and you want to correct them, they tell you they are grown-ups and demand unnecessary respect. But why will you bring a young man down if indeed you claim to be a grown man. Is it because you tried to work with them and it didn’t work? Or you have your favourites. Don’t use your 5 seconds to trash someone’s efforts.”



Watch the video below



