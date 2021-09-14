Indeed the IGP is working! – Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to Rev Owusu Bempah’s arrest

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Popular Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has extolled the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for displaying what she termed as a high level of ‘proactiveness’ following the arrest of Rev. Owusu Bempah on September 12, 2021.



She applauded the new IGP for punishing citizens in equal measure regardless of their political affiliations or status.



Her comments are in reaction to the arrest of popular preacher, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, and three others for allegedly issuing threats, brandishing weapons and attacking police officers.



It can be recalled that viral videos captured Owusu Bempah in the company with others, stormed the residence of fetish priestess turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa.



Owusu Bempah in one of the videos approached the camera and explained the reason for the visit.



“Nana Agradaa says she will teach me a lesson so I came here so that she deals with me. When I got there she was home, so I dared her to come down. When I got there she had a gun but my boys ceased it, I told them not to shoot else she would have been dead by now. She called the police and I explained myself and the commander intervened, I did not go to fight but she threatened me,” he was heard saying in the viral video.



Meanwhile, scores of individuals, including Afia Schwarzenegger, have waded into the ongoing controversy surrounding the prophet’s arrest.



According to Afia, the country now has an unbiased IGP who is ready to deal with citizens fairly.



She believes Rev Owusu Bempah’s arrest will serve as a deterrent to individuals who think they can go scot-free after committing all sorts of crimes in the country.



“To those who do not know, the nation’s prophet has been remanded. To those who are fond of fooling and acting a though the country belongs to them, the president has asked me to tell you that the IGP has been given the full mandate to operate. Just fool and see. Even the prophet with all his affiliation to the government wasn’t spared how much more a mere citizen like you.



“The IGP is here to work. He is indeed working. The man of the moment is here. Now there is nothing like protocol. The prophet is going to learn his lessons from jail. He will come and apply them when he finally gets out,” Afia stated in a video shared on her social media page.



