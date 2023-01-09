‘Indeed no one is as exceptional as you’ – French Ambassador backs Sarkodie

Entertainment of Monday, 9 January 2023

Former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, has sided with Sarkodie’s claims of being undisputed in his field.



Earlier in a tweet directed at his detractors, the Ghanaian rapper on January 8, 2023, wrote;



“Nobody doing it like moi … forgetti na omo aa omo tan me no omoy3 mmoa” which translates to “Nobody doing it like me ….forget it, those that hate me are animals.”



His comment which has since generated over 500 comments and 300,000 views has stirred massive reactions including backlash from some tweeps.



Sarkodie’s statement has generated a heated debate between his fanbase and critics who believe he went too far with his choice of words.



But the former French Ambassador, after spotting Sarkodie’s tweet has insisted that the rapper is the best in his league.



She commented under Sarkodie’s tweet; “Personne n'est aussi exceptionnel que toi indeed,” which translates to “No one is as exceptional as you indeed.”



