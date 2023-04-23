‘In spite of your boastful nature you couldn’t put fresh flowers on your father’s grave’ - Tonardo to Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 April 2023

Nana Tonardo has reacted to some viral videos of Afia Schwarzenegger’s visit to her father’s grave.



Earlier, in a couple of posts shared on Afia’s timeline, the comedienne was captured visiting her father’s graveyard at Adansi Modema, in Kumasi, where she made a passionate plea to him to teach her detractors an unforgettable lesson.



In one of the videos, the comedienne was spotted on social media, invoking her father’s spirit and tasking him to fight her enemies.



“Daddy wake up and fight for me. Arise! They say I am strong willed but let them know you gave birth to me and you are stronger than I am. Daddy please wake up. Don’t rest please fight my enemies for me,” she said whiles sprinkling a fragrance on her father’s grave,” she said.



Afia shared another video on Instagram, where she was spotted laying wreathes on her father’s grave.



She posted the said video with the caption,



“Spent the morning with my dad. Poured libation and begged him to visit some people with strange sickness. Let's see how it goes. Remember, whatever you believe works for you according to your faith. I miss you, Daddy…Don't rest, arise, and defend your daughter. Honestly, I'm tired.’’



However, Tonardo, in a bid to mock Afia Schwarzenegger, has queried why she didn’t visit her father with fresh flowers.



Tonardo posited that Afia parades herself as an extravagant celebrity on social media, yet purchased flowers made with satin for her late father.



“So, with all the flowers in the world, you couldn’t buy fresh ones for your father, because you know your father has nothing to his name. You should have told me you wanted satin flowers, I would have made one for you because you know I am an interior and exterior decorator. With your boastful nature, you should have bought fresh flowers for your father,” he established.



