In all the frustrations, I kept on working – Sefa

21 January 2022

Ghanaian singer and performer Sefadzi Abena Amesu, professionally known as Sefa, revealed how frustrating and depressing a career without noticeable results is.



In an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3 New Day, she said it felt very depressing to be in a profession she loved, yet her music was unable to reach large numbers of people.



“I was frustrated when my music wasn’t gaining attention, especially when you are doing something you love. And you feel like your work is not getting to where you want it to get to. And it’s not getting that far. It’s very frustrating and depressing,” she said.



Despite the frustration, the singer reiterated that she kept on working and never gave up.



“In all the frustrations, I kept on working.”



Describing 2020 in three words, Sefa stated that “God blessed me”.



The Black Avenue Muzik signee said God elevated her in the previous year. And she is looking forward to more blessings in her music career and life in general.



“I have had an amazing journey in my music. I really felt happy when I heard my song play on the radio for the first time. It’s all about the blessing and the growth for me,” she said.



Speaking on her recently released song, titled ‘Fever’, she stated that “Fever meant everything to me. It elevated me and introduced me to new listeners. Fever is doing amazing for me. I just recently got to know I have blown this December when I was playing all the shows.”



The ‘Echoke’ hitmaker will be organizing her first-ever concert in the Volta region, where she hails from.



The concert, slated for January 28, will have amazing Ghanaian artists like D-Black, Bisa Kdei, Kofi Jamar, Mr Drew, Kofi Mole and others dominating the stage.