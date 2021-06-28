In Ghana, basic things like rent and cars have become a luxury – Lydia Forson

Entertainment of Monday, 28 June 2021

Popular and outspoken actress, Lydia Forson has questioned why basic necessities such as rent and cars are difficult to afford, thereby making it a luxury.



According to her, it has become the case that the youth indulge in all sorts of vices including internet fraud and prostitution just to afford such basic necessities of life.



“Girls are doing ashawo. Boys are doing fraud. All to afford some small car and rent?! Da fuck???! What country is this that basic things have become a luxury? Shout out to everyone earning an honest living and still struggling to survive- Chale it’s not easy I feel you,” she wrote on Twitter.



Emphasizing that her comments are not in anyway to judge the profession of others, Miss Forson added:



“Look I’m not evening judging all the things girls and even boys are having to do to get by in this country. It’s the reality of where we are now and it’s sad. It’s sad that we live in a country where so many feel like this is their only option.”



The actress also wondered why rent, hotel and other services in the country are priced in dollars.



She said the influx of these foreign currencies looks as though the country currently belongs to foreigners.



“I need to understand what goes into pricing anything in this country and why MOST are priced in dollars. Rent: DOLLARS Hotel: DOLLARS Enjoyment: DOLLARS. It’s almost as if Ghana is not for Ghanaians anymore. “And to afford anything you must earn or be able to pay DOLLARS?!”



It can be recalled that with the #FixTheCountry protest, citizens have bemoaned the high cost of living in the country.



The likes of Yvonne Nelson, Michael Blackson, and many others have criticized the high cost of goods and services in the country.







