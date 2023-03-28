Imagine if a Gospel musician pulled a gun on stage like Stonebwoy – Great Ampong

Music of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, well known in the showbiz industry as Great Ampong, a Gospel singer, has said our culture puts Gospel musicians morally above those doing secular music.



He said “In our part of the world, a young person and poor people are always guilty because you can never win when you have issues with an elderly person.



“Even when it’s clear that an elderly person is at fault, it will be insisted that the young person should rather apologize and that’s the same thing with regards to Gospel artistes,” he added as monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Citing an example on Showbiz On Property hosted by Amansan Krakye, Great Ampong mentioned the scuffle that ensued between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale at the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



He remarked “The fight that ensued between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy which made him pull a gun at the VGMA, if it were to be a Gospel artiste that did that, just imagine what would have been said about them.



“The media would lambast those Gospel musicians till their careers fade away but Shatta and Stonebwoy after doing that are now rather having more followers,” he concluded on Cape Coast-based Property Radio.