Ignore all the fun foolery from our desperate artists - Kwaw Kese to Nigerians

Kwaw Kese has asked Nigerians to ignore some artistes he has tagged ‘desperate,’ even as he requests for Ghana and Nigeria to keep the harmony.



Emmanuel Kofi Botwe, known by his stage name as Kwaw Kese, has employed Nigerians and other countries around the world to pay no attention to what some artistes are saying, adding that they are one people.



He made this known in a Twitter post on December 30.



“Dear Nigeria and all other countries around the world, as the king of the streets in Ghana I humbly say we love you. Ignore all the fun foolery from our desperate artists, we are all one beautiful people," he wrote.



The artiste in a previous post explained that the influx of Nigerian songs in Ghana has come to stay, hence Shatta Wale should accept Nigerians with love, rather than slander them.



Shatta Wale had in recent comments mentioned that Nigerian musicians are rather faking love towards Ghanaian musicians just so they can use them.



Kwaw Kese debunked the statement as untrue, citing instances where Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy, showed Black Sherif love after their Second Sermon remix.



Also, he mentioned how Wizkid requested for King Promise to perform at the O2 Arena with him, not leaving Davido’s collaboration with Stonebwoy out.



“If any Ghana musician thinks fighting Nigerian artists is the way to go he’s fooling himself.

They’re ahead of this Showbiz thing, we for tap into the blessings

Burna + Blacko

Wizkid + King Promise

Davido+ Stonebwoy

Don’t act like there’s no luv, it’s there”, he tweeted.





