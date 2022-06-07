Ignorant people say Asakaa Boys are not media-friendly – Kweku DMC

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Sensational Ghanaian trap artiste, Derrick Okyere Brobbey, better known as Kweku DMC, has stated that people who believe Asakaa Boys are anti-media are ignorant.



The Asakaa boys in recent times were perceived to be anti-media and did not want any involvement or engagements with the media.



However, member of the Kumasi-based drill group has debunked the various media reports and claims about they being anti-media and described any individual who believed they were anti-media as ignorant.



Kweku DMC further clarified that the media landscape was broad and not just the traditional forms of media and that there were new media that played a similar role as the traditional ones did.



“It’s all about miscommunication and misinterpretation among people, in these modern times the media is not only about the Radio and Television, we have social media and the internet now. Instagram Live sessions and Twitter Spaces are all forms of communicating through the media. So, anyone who says we hate the media or are not media-friendly is ignorant,” he said.



Kweku DMC to further justify his assertions mentioned that the Asakaa had been on other traditional media platforms and shows across the country.



“We have been on different media outlets outside Ghana, we have been on Radio interviews outside Ghana so all people say about us, I will say they misunderstand and miscommunicate,” he said



Also speaking to allegations that the Asakaa music group did not entertain features or feature other music acts, he mentioned that they were very open and positive to featuring other artistes outside their group.



“We are very open to features with other artistes and personally I have featured on some songs of other artistes. So, why would you think we don’t like others to feature us on their songs,” he said.



Kweku DMC was on Y 107.9 FM to promote his 13-track ‘Road To The Jungle’ tape. The tape features his colleague acts O’Kenneth, Reggie, Xzone, Thy will, Suspect OTB, and Maswud JR.