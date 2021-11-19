'If your husband cheats, cheat back' – Princess Shyngle advises married women

Entertainment of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Twice-divorced Princess Shyngle seems to have found the perfect solution to cure ‘cheating’ out of husbands with her cheat-back DIY home remedy.



The Gambian princess has shared some advice with women battling infidelity in their marital homes. In an Instagram post, the US-based Ghanaian-Gambia socialite shared her solution with all women.



She wrote, “If married women also cheat anytime they catch their husband’s cheating, I promise you married men will start thinking twice before cheating on their wives. The rate of divorce will reduce.”







Princess Shyngle broke up with her fiancé, Frederic Badji and to marry Bala-Gaye, in January. Three months after her second marriage, on April 10th 2021, she has divorced him over domestic abuse.