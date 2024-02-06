If your boyfriend is pressuring you for sex, run from the relationship – Actress

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Ghanaian actress, Sitsofe Tsikor has advised women against succumbing to pressure from their partners to have sexual intercourse with them while they are not married.



According to her, there should be no situation in which a man would compel a woman into having a sexual affair because it is not right and does not send a good signal about the individual.



She advised young women who are in a relationship where their partners are pressuring them into having sex to “run” from such a situation if the man is not willing to wait for the right time.



Speaking on the Sister Sister show aired on Citi TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Sitsofe Tsikor stated that apart from one’s partner pressuring her for sex, there should not be any other reason for a woman to exit a relationship.



“I think nobody should ever pressure anyone into having sex, if you find yourself in that situation it's time for you to run. If he is not ready to wait, for me that will be the reason for me to say she [the girlfriend] should leave, anything else doesn’t matter,” she said.



Sex in relationships these days has become a concern in the public domain.



While some people subscribe to sex in a relationship to satisfy their desires, others prefer otherwise.



