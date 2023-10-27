If you write ‘nonsense’, we will rip it apart - Kwame A Plus mocks

Entertainment of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial entertainment pundit and musician, Kwame Obeng Asare, popularly known as A Plus has said that if anybody writes a letter that concerns him and it is not prudent enough, he will rip it apart.



According to him, he would not tolerate anything that seeks to undermine his integrity and personality in his quest to ensure that the government does the needful to ameliorate the plights of Ghanaians.



The controversial musician commented in reaction to a video where the ambassador of Israel ripped a report apart during a meeting where he indicated that it does not respect fundamental human rights.



During the meeting, the Israeli ambassador while addressing the general assembly said, “This report should have no place in anybody concerned with human rights, security, or peace. Its only place is in the guts being antisemitism and that is exactly how we should treat it." The ambassador then ripped the paper apart on the podium.



In reacting to the video on Instagram, Kwame A Plus wrote, “Israeli ambassador to the UN rips UNHCR report. We are in the era of ateteatete. Wo twerɛ nkwaseasɛm a, yɛ bɛ tete no.”



Kwame A Plus was criticized after he tore the letter written by the Leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the management of United Television (UTV) calling on them to ‘reform' the United Showbiz program to ensure fairness prevails in the submissions of pundits on the show.



The musician cum entertainment pundit who was livid at the letter tore it apart on live TV during the United Showbiz program stating that no political party can determine the content of shows aired by media organizations.



This led to thugs said to be affiliated with the NPP storming the studios of UTV during the United Showbiz program to attack Kwame A Plus for tearing the letter by the party apart on live TV.



View the post below





SB/BB