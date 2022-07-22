'If you write a song for me, I can't sing it' - Amakye Dede

Entertainment of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legendary music composer, Amakye Dede, has disclosed that he wrote all his hit songs and owns credit for almost 30 timeless albums.



According to the Highlife musician, he can not sing a song written by another songwriter.



The Ghanaian celebrated musician, nicknamed "the Highlife maestro," in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on July 19, mentioned that it takes time for him to complete his songs. It took the singer almost eight years to finish one of his popular songs titled 'Iron Boy'.



"I write my songs. If you write a song for me, I can't sing it. I write my own songs, I do the rhythm when I write my song. It took me eight years to finish my song 'Iron Boy'. I did it so many times. When I felt that the rhythm doesn't suit it, I just put it aside."



Abrantie couldn't provide the exact number of songs he had released but confirmed his ability to sing along to any of his songs once the beat is played.



"In fact, I can remember all my songs. I have a lot of songs...I remember all the words in every song. Immediately they strike the song, all the words come to me," he said in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.









