If you tell me you’ll mute me, I’ll cut myself – Shatta Wale 'threatens' Serwaa Amihere on Twitter Space

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale angrily reacted to a threat by journalist, Serwaa Amihere during a Twitter Space discussion on Ghana’s entertainment industry.
During the discussion titled: “The Big Conversation with Shatta Wale on Ghana’s Music Industry,” a participant questioned Shatta Wale about his chastising of music producers for not investing in their work.
“I want to know, Shatta Wale, with his craft, how does he shoot quality videos for himself? All he does is to talk about people…” the participant with the username BlaQBwoy questioned.
Shatta Wale who felt incensed by the query threw a tantrum saying “my friend, shut up there! Who are you to be talking about people? Who are you for me to talk about you? Don’t be stupid. Serwaa let me tell you, have I spoken about this boy before? Has he spoken to me before? He can fuck*ng not say that about people…”
Serwaa Amihere, who was hosting the space, sought to call Shatta Wale to order and threatened to mute him if he continued to rant.
“Shatta Wale I can mute you!” the host interjected.
But Shatta Wale who would have none of that retorted saying: “Serwaa if you tell me, you will mute me again, I will cut myself.”
Listen to the banter below:
The question that made Shatta Wale angry
"Serwaa, if you tell me that you'll mute me, I'll cut(the line) myself" - Shatta Wale