If you’re ‘lucky’ you ‘might’ hear Ghanaian music in the UK – George Britton laments

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian music is not played in the United Kingdom, George Mensah Britton has said.



“Unless maybe [on] a Ghanaian community radio,” he caveated.



Even in the clubs, he lamented, “it’s difficult for you to hear a song from your home”.



He said “you might be lucky to hear,” Sugarcane by Camidoh and Touch It by KiDi, however.



He said he is yet to hear King Promise’s megahit Terminator also. He intimated it would not be surprising that the song is played sometimes in those parts, however.



He categorically stated he does not hear the music of the topmost Ghanaian stars on the radio, in the malls or in the clubs.



“Maybe people will have their songs on their phones and all that but it’s not out there,” he noted.



The music executive and businessman, currently in the UK, spoke on The Big Show with Nana Kwesi Asare on Class 91.3 FM, Saturday, August 12, 2023.



In contrast to the Nigerians who enjoy great traction in the UK, he observed: “There’s a conscious effort to get your product across. Therefore, people have made themselves available to help build these brands.”



He said it is common to get into public places and “catch a ride in the morning,” and hear Nigerian hits like Last Last, Unavailable and Calm Down.



“This is not the case for the Ghanaian artistes,” he noted.



He highlighted that Nigerian artistes work with international record “labels, road managers, managers and all these [other] people making sure that the content produced in Nigeria is heard” abroad.



Britton asserted that the bigger one’s team is, the bigger the impact and rewards are.



“The circle just has to be bigger,” he said. “If the circle is bigger, everybody eats [and] everybody works well.”



It is apparent the work Nigerian music stars and their teams are doing, he added.



It is evidenced in performing at various “stadia, bigger concerts and all that”.



“It tells you that the music is being consumed well [around] the world,” Britton said.



He urged: “There’s so much work to be done” by Ghanaians.



Britton commended Ghanaian artistes like Camidoh, Olive the Boy, King Promise, Gyakie, etc, for their efforts to promote their music in different markets including touring and chalking success in Nigeria.