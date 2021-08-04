If you pitch Kuami Eugene against me, mona mobl3 - Kidi teases

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian musician, KiDi, has asked fans to slow down in pitching Kuami Eugene against him.



He says taking their quarrels seriously will only make one toil for nothing.



Speaking to Y102.5FM’s NYDJ on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show, KiDi hinted that his squabble with Kuami Eugene is sometimes for showbiz.



“A lot of people over worry their heads over what Kuami Eugene and KiDi say or do. Today, they will be pitching us against each other saying who is better and who is not.



Mona Mobl3 because if you followed us from the time we started, you will know we have been fooling around. It is actually healthy teasing. It is the fans that take it personal.”



KiDi and Kuami Eugene have on different occasions been in the news for beefing.



Earlier this year, for example, KiDi revealed in an interview that sometimes Kuami Eugene speaks to him anyhow, and as such Ghanaians should pardon him when they find some of his utterances out of place.



After being silent on the reports for weeks, Kuami Eugene finally reacted to these claims as he sarcastically said that Kidi has over the year tried to portray to the world that he is the good one among them and urged him to continue to be the good one while he does the good work of producing bangers.




