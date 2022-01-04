If you haven't found the right person yet, do not settle - Princess Shyngle advises

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dont allow social media pressure to push you into marriage, women told



Princess Shyngel details how social media ruined her marriage



Make sure the man or woman you want to marry is your ideal person, Princess Shyngle





Princess Shyngle has once again sent advice to women who are planning to walk down the aisle anything soon.



The actress and social media influencer who suffered a messy divorce in 2021 has been offering tips on how to avoid the mistake she made in her marriage.



Men and women, especially women above the age of 30 have been admonished to be 1 billion percent sure of their decision to settle down as wives.



Princess has revealed that "social media is one of the main reasons that fucked up my marriage."



For years, she has been reading comments from her followers encouraging her to find a man and settle, this finally got to her and the result was brutal.



"There is a lot of pressure on women to get married especially me. I said to myself, before I clock 30, I want to be married with children... society and social media got into my head because anytime you post a picture, you look happy and living your life, that one thing that everybody comments is 'go and get married, go and find a husband', you are always naked on social media. It kinda got into my head at some point especially when 30 was approaching," she said in a video sighted by GhanaWeb on her YouTube channel.



Also, Princess Shyngel whose marriage to Gibou Bala Gaye lasted for a few months has shared that women must be extra certain of the man they wish to marry.



"Be a 110 percent sure, as a matter of fact, be 1 billion percent sure. Don't let anybody push you or force you into ever getting married because let me tell you something darling, after the wedding after everybody has celebrated you, it is just you alone with that man and same goes with men as well.



"Dot let people pressurize you because you are 35 or 40. If you haven't found the right person yet, do not settle because everyone is asking you to settle. Make sure the person you want to marry is your ideal person, this is the person you gonna wake up to for the rest of your life," she charged.





