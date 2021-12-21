You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 21Article 1428478

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

‘If you have big nyash, you will never go hungry’ - Hajia Bintu dances

Hajia Bintu Hajia Bintu

Ghanaian socialite, Hajia Bintu has dropped a rather mind-boggling video for Medikal’s latest song which has her name in the lyrics.

Taken to her TikTok page, Hajia Bintu dropped one of her ‘crazy’ TikTok videos as a way of promoting the song on TikTok.

In her attempt to release her reaction video to the song, the popular social media sensation was seen shaking her backside and telling other ladies without similar backs that they will suffer in the industry.

The statement is a line in Medikal’s latest song 'Abenten'.

Watch the video below

