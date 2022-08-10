If you get pregnant, have the baby - Yvonne Nelson preaches against abortion

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Yvonne Nelson, one of Ghana's successful actresses and movie producers, has sent a special message to women not to opt for abortion under any circumstance, especially with the explanation that they are not ready for a child.



Yvonne, mother to 4-year-old, Ryn Roberts, has explained that being able to bring a child into the world is actually a blessing from God, the reason women should not take for granted the ability to conceive.



On Wednesday morning, the popular actress took to Twitter to preach against abortion and also advised that women use protection during sexual intercourse if their sole aim is to not get pregnant.



She wrote: "If you get pregnant, have the baby. If you aren’t ready to be a parent, protect yourself. Its a blessing to conceive….. I’ll tell you guys a story soon," in a follow-up tweet, she added "Abortion? Don’t do it."



If you get pregnant, have the baby. If you aren’t ready to be a parent, protect yourself. Its a blessing to conceive….. i’ll tell you guys a story soon. — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) August 10, 2022

