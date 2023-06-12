'If you don’t want to be numbered, you take a walk' – Yul Edochie's first wife told

Entertainment of Monday, 12 June 2023

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has sparked controversy by sharing an opinion on the ongoing family drama with actor Yul Edochie.



The actress who is a friend to Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, posted videos on Instagram showing a woman defending the practice of African men taking numerous wives.



Sarah Martins accompanied the videos with a lengthy caption that netizens have assumed to be aimed at Yul Edochie’s wife, May Edochie.



In her caption, she recounted her own personal experience of leaving her marriage after discovering her ex-husband’s infidelity with an older woman.



Sarah Martins revealed that she had wed her ex-husband as a virgin at the age of 19 only to experience betrayal later.



She suggested that rather than making it a point of contention, women who are unable to accept their partners having numerous wives should leave the relationship and follow her own example.



“This woman is a confirmed realist! The only woman that spits facts upon facts!



I analyzed same thing but biased Nigerians that refused to learn and understand how these things work criticized and bullied me for speaking the truth. My ex cheated with someone 25years older than me and because I refused to share what I thought was all mine, I chose to peacefully walk away.