If you don’t make GHC1000 a day, leave the country - Japan-based Ghanaian advises compatriots

Tabloid News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

A Ghanaian based in Japan has advised Ghanaians to travel out of the country if they do not make GH¢1000 to GH¢2000 in a day.



In a chat on SVTV Africa, Fiifi Boateng told the host of ‘Daily Hustle Across the world’ DJ Nyaami that he makes more money in Japan than some colleagues in the United States. According to him, Japan is the best place, and he may never come back to Ghana to settle.



In his last words to the youth who desire to travel for work, Fiifi said, “If you are a youth in Ghana and you don’t make a GHs1000 to GHc2000 a day, don’t waste your time in Ghana. Travel if you get the chance.



"Depending on the job here, you can make 1000 to 1500, but some also make 500 cedis. If anyone tells you that working abroad is difficult, it’s a lie.”



Fiifi also mentioned that he has no plans of settling in Ghana. However, he comes to visit often.



“I will even come to Ghana this year, but if I plan to stay, what job will I do? Unless it's my business. I can’t work for someone and make GHc4000 a month. It’s not enough,” he added.



Kindly watch the full interview below



