'If you don’t have a job, don’t marry'– Pastor to potential suitors

Entertainment of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

A Nigerian pastor, identified as Iniobong Obot, has cautioned men not to get married if they do not have a stable income,



The clergyman made this known on Thursday, April 20, on his Facebook page.



He advised men to focus on acquiring a sustainable job instead of getting married.



According to him, a man who cannot provide for his family is worse than an infidel.



“As a man if you don’t have something that is giving you daily or monthly income, At this point what you are looking for is not wife but work. Leave spiritual aside, understand what is priority in life, because a man who can’t provide for his own house is worst than infidel.”



