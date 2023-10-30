If you believe I have stolen your song, take me to court – Wendy Shay tells Barima Sidney

Entertainment of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following the release of Wendy Shay’s ‘Africa Money’ song, concerns have been raised about the authenticity of the music with regard to the words in the chorus.



According to some individuals including entertainment pundits, some of the words in the chorus were stolen from Barima Sidney’s 2011 ‘African Money’ song.



In reacting to the allegations, Wendy Shay refuted the claims and stated that using certain words from a song does not infringe the copyright laws because it is done most of the time.



Speaking on the United Showbiz program aired by UTV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Wendy Shay stated that she is ready to attend to a legal suit if Barimah Sidney deems it fit.



“Nobody has the rights over words so if legendary Sidney thinks my song is similar to his own he can take me to court. And I am ready for that maybe I could learn something new there or in case I’m fined I will pay.



"He has not reached out to my camp about the issue but as you are saying maybe he has heard it. As I am sitting here I know I haven’t stolen anybody’s song but I am ready to go to the court if anyone thinks I have stolen their song,” she said.



Wendy Shay continued: “I have been doing professional music for five years so I know the copyright infringements, violations, and those things. I haven’t seen any law that states that someone can be accused of violation for taking words from a song. If that is the case then our Nigerian brothers who use ‘Odo Yewu’ in their songs have also committed copyright infringement but that is not the case.”



Barimah Sidney is yet to comment on the issue publicly on whether he would take action or let it go as some individuals have expressed concerns about the words in the chorus of Wendy Shay's ‘Africa Money’ song being similar to his own.



Watch the video below





If you believe I have stolen your song, take me to court - @wendyshaygh

#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/bq7FqPPbYY — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) October 29, 2023

SB/BB