If the bouncer had stabbed me, would you have still called it stunt? – Sista Afia asks Ghanaians

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Sista Afia disappointed in Ghanaians



Social media users 'drag' Sista Afia for pulling a prank during an interview



Unidentified macho man attacks Sista Afia



Popular Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia, has expressed disappointment in Ghanaians for suggesting that she staged the ‘macho man’ brouhaha just to trend and promote her new song.



One can recall that after a bouncer stormed the Accra FM studio to disrupt Sista Afia’s interview and demand payment for some services, scores of individuals on social media concluded that whole act is a complete prank.



They were of the view that Sista Afia planned the whole act with his team and the Accra FM radio presenter, Nana Romeo.



But Sista Afia has discarded all of such rumours saying that she had zero knowledge about the whole development.



The ‘Weather’ hitmaker said it is totally wrong for Ghanaians to accuse her of such things.



“Till now, I don’t know how all these things happened. I have no idea. Sometimes I really get disappointed in Ghanaians, so if this guy stabbed me with a knife or did something harmful to me, will you have still called it a stunt? People said I did this just to promote my song but the song started to pick up a long time ago. The song was doing well even when I had not released a video for it," Afia stated in a discussion on UTV's United Showbiz.



When asked who she could blame, the 'Asuoden' crooner said;



“I could blame everybody. I could even blame my team. I could blame a whole lot of people.”



