If pastors are paid for doing God's work, then DJs can take payola - Kofi Nyarko

Entertainment of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

London-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Kofi Nyarko has stated that he does not see anything wrong with DJs taking payola before playing music because if Pastors are paid for spreading the word, they must be paid too.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, the award-winning artiste indicated that since both parties seek to spread the word of God, they must be well appreciated for their work.



“The pastors said whoever preaches the word of God gets paid through it. So if a DJ is working and gets paid through that, you can't tell me it's a sin. Then the pastors should not also be paid or be appreciated. It's his job so if he demands something for it, what's wrong with that,” he defended



“I have a DJ list now so I sort them out and I can't write a song and keep it in my room. Once Gif has given me the song and the voice, it has to be heard,” he added.



Kofi Nyarko won the ‘UK based Gospel Song’ at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2021.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



