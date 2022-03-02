‘If our leaders were trustworthy, E-Levy wouldn’t be met with resistance’ - Lydia Forson

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lydia Forson rubbishes E-Levy



Government eager to get E-Levy passed



E-Levy courts reactions



Actress Lydia Forson for a while has shared on social media an opposing view on the implementation of the new Electronic Transaction Levy otherwise known as the E-Levy.



In a recent post the actress shared on her official Twitter account, she noted that if leaders were dependable, the E-Levy wouldn't be met with hostility from the citizens of Ghana.



“If our leaders were trustworthy, and the #Elevy was the ONLY way to rescue our economy, it wouldn’t have been met with so much resistance.



“Sadly it’s going to be a little hard to convince people to support a system that they’ve watched so many take advantage of,” she said.



Lydia in successive posts on Twitter criticised the sitting government while stating citizens are already being taxed for “nearly everything”, but Ghanaians are yet to witness tax benefits.



Meanwhile, veteran artiste, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Christiana Awuni, John Dumelo, Kwaw Kese, Joselyn Dumas among others have all shared their sentiments with regards to the E-Levy.



According to the budget which was read by finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, “Electronic transactions covering, mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances will be charged at an applicable rate of 1.75 percent, which shall be borne by the sender, except inward remittances which will be borne by the recipient."



Ever since the announcement was made on November 17, 2021, it has sparked a hot debate in the country with a majority of Ghanaians opposing it.



