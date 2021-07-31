If my daughter wants to be a prostitute, I’ll support her 300% - Bulldog

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Bulldog intends to fully support his daughter career even if she chooses the path of prostitution



• The artiste manager said he won’t hesitate to guide his daughter through

prostitution if she declares interest in it



• Bulldog is noted for passing controversial comments



Controversial artiste manager and entertainment critic, Bulldog has disclosed that he will support his children’s choice of career whether immoral or socially acceptable.



According to Bulldog, he will lend his full support to his 13-year-old daughter if she chooses to venture into prostitution and his son if he also intends to be an armed robber.



“If my daughter wants to be a prostitute, that’s her choice and I’ll guide her through it. I’ll support her 300%. If my son also wants to be an armed robber, I’ll support him also. I’ll give him the best ideas to be a better thief.” He stated in an interview with Delay.



When asked why he’ll permit his children to venture into such dangerous lifestyles, Bulldog stated;



“Being a thief is an attitude that can be likened to the lifestyle of politicians in Ghana. Most of them are thieves so there’s nothing wrong if my children wants to do same.”



It can be recalled that Bulldog on the same platform stated that his wife is going through hell putting up with his ‘wild’ and ‘notorious’ character.



The outspoken artiste manager asides from his controversial statements is also noted for having a tendency to assault people.



Bulldog sometime in June 2020 revealed in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah that he has lots of assault cases filed against him.



Watch Bulldog's interview with Delay below



