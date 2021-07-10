If hookup is a sin, pastors will not patronize us - Lady reveals

Tabloid News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Hookup girl and single mother of two, Rebecca Opoku has maintained that hookup is not a sin, otherwise, pastors will not patronize their services.



In a chat with SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami, Rebecca indicated that she is proud of her profession because it feeds her.



“When the angel came to Sodom and Gomorrah, he realized that the women were beautiful and wanted to be with them. If pastors too patronize us, how can it be a sin?" she quizzed.



“Other people are doing worse things than me. I'm just trying to feed my children and I will not stop until I get what I want. When they grow up, I will sit them down and explain why I had to do hookup,” Rebecca observed.



The mother of two added that she will exit the hookup space once she is able to establish her own business.



"I don't want to work for anybody. If I get more money, I will be focused on my business more than the hookup.”



