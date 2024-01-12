If a man offers me $500k, I will tag him a ritualist – Phyna

Entertainment of Friday, 12 January 2024

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner, Phyna, has revealed that there’s a certain amount of money a man will offer her that will make her question the intent.



She said if someone promises to give her $500,000 as a gift without wanting anything in return, she would be worried and even call the person a ritualist.



The reality TV star stated this on an episode of ‘Spill With Phyna’ podcast while having a chat with colleague, Uriel who noted that she will gladly accept such mouthwatering offer.



Uriel created a scenario where a guy asks her to fly with him for dinner in Dubai, but she will be hesitaant until he tries to persuade her with $500k and she will immediately agree.



But Phyna insisted that she will not jump on the offer, rather she’d wonder if the person wants to use her for money rituals.



Phyna said; “But me sef e get money wey I go hear I go just call you ritualist immediately, you wan use me. I no it believe say you fit give me that money… E get some kind money you go tell sef I go shout.”



Uriel inferred: Na dinner now, na dinner





But the BBNaija winner responded: ”Even if na handshake I go shout cos I go dey wonder why you wan gimme. ‘You wan kee me, you wan cut my head’ Why you wan gimme this money'”.



