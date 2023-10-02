If Theresa Kufuor and E.T Mensah were part of the ‘dirty’ politicians, may they go to hell – Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Monday, 2 October 2023

Controversial Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta has said that former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah, and former first lady, Theresa Kufuor who both died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, should go to hell if they were part of the corrupt people in Ghana’s political space.



Blakk Rasta noted that the way and manner politicians are hailed after their death does not speak well of the political space in the country and should be treated based on how they lived their lives while they were alive.



The controversial radio personality who was saddened by the news expressed his frustration over how politicians involved in milking the country through corruption and the citizens would have to bear the consequences.



“In the interim, we lost the former first lady of Ghana, Madam Theresa Kufuor and we also lost the man that my very good brethren ‘Gyata’ (Sam George) unseated right there inside Ningo-Prampram, E.T Mensah. Please, may they go to heaven if they were good people but if they were part of dirty politrickcians, may they go to hell, and may Satan sodomize them,” he said.



He further stated, “In this country when people die, they all of a sudden become great people, ‘oh they were so good, we don’t talk evil about the dead’ if it’s a dirty dead man like Sir John, they must go to hell. They must be told that yes their soul will go to hell and satan will continue to sodomize them.



“We have no decency when it comes to dead, wicked people. I want to believe that these people were truly good people. I am not in the position to wear the crown of the judge,” Blakk Rasta said while speaking on the UrbanBlend show which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



Background



E.T Mensah



Enoch Teye Mensah, a former Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament was confirmed dead.



The leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) died aged 77 in the evening of October 1, 2023.



He passed in South Africa after battling ill-health for some time.



Popularly known as ET Mensah, the initials of his first two names Enoch Teye, the former lawmaker also served as a Minister for Education and Sports at different points.



The accountant by training as an MP from January 1997 till January 2017, when he was defeated in the NDC primaries by the current MP for the area, Sam Nartey George.



He leaves behind a widow with seven children.



Theresa Kufour



Former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor was also reported dead.



The retired nurse and midwife was the wife of the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, President John Agyekum Kufuor.



She died at the age of 87, a source close to the Kufuor family confirmed to Asaase News.



She died today Sunday 1 October 2023, 24 days to her 89th birthday, the report added.



Having tied the knot on September 8, 1962, the two barely three weeks back celebrated their 61st anniversary as a couple.



The former president once revealed that he married Theresa a year after they got to know each other.



