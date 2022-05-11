If I score Akufo-Addo 20% I’ve done him a big favor - Kumawood actor

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Kumawood Actor Oboy Siki has said he is rating President Akufo-Addo’s second term with a 20% score as a favor because the President actually deserves far less.



According to the celebrated Kumawood Actor, no Ghanaian can say he or she has been comfortable under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second since January 2021.



“Since January 2021, there is no Ghanaian who can say their life has been better off under Akufo-Addo’s government. There is nobody. Life has been very hard for Ghanaians.” Oboy Siki said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com on KofiTV Tuesday.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo did well in his first term because of the free Senior High School program but all his other programs failed. He scored the President’s first term 60%-70%.



“In this his second term kuuuuu….. there is nothing he has done correctly. He is off the road totally….. In his first term I’ll give him 60-70 but for this second term, If I give him 20% kraa I have favored him. It is very bad. The governance is not going well at all.”



The veteran actor said there are a lot of aggrieved people in the country. He also revealed there are people who supported a change in 2016 but who now complain secretly out of shame.



“Some of us walk around. We hear what we people say from their mouths. We see things that happen everywhere if you go and hear what people are saying, some people are even shy to speak against the government because they are forced to bring change so they are ashamed and it is hard for them to admit but when we meet in a corner they openly say it. ‘Truth is that Nana didn’t help us'” He explained.