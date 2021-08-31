‘If I joke, your mother will kill me’ – Funny Face hints reason for his 7th suicide attempt

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Funny Face narrowly escaped death when two army men intervened in his suicide attempt. He points accusing fingers at the mother of his children, Vanessa Anokyewaa, as the cause of his depression and possible assailant in future.



Unfortunately, Funny Face is suffering from another mental breakdown in some videos he has shared online. Two of the videos shows him walking and talking on a deserted road in the middle of the night.



The third, which showed two army men engaging in him a conversation revealed that the men saved him from committing suicide the night before. This is how he captioned the video:



