‘If I get another chance I’ll never fight GES again’ – Teacher Kwadwo vows

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Ghanaian Teacher Michael Owusu Afriyie known as Teacher Kwadwo has sarcastically resolved t never to campaign against Ghana Education Service (GES) if he gets the opportunity to go back to the classroom.



Teacher Kwadwo was sacked by Ghana Education Service for what they called his misconduct and breaching the rules of the service, a decision he had earlier vowed to challenge.



The embattled teacher prior to his dismissal embarked on the #FixGES campaign to push the service and government to fix challenges affecting teachers and the Education Sector affecting teaching and learning.



Addressing an audience at Luv and Laugh Show held at Kumasi City Mall he said “There is nothing wrong with Ghana Education Service, everything is smooth at that Ghana Education Service”.



“Sometimes I receive calls from my colleague teachers who always motivate me to continue to put GES on their toes but when I go hungry they will never see” he mocked



According to him, “some will say Teacher Kwadwo we are solidly behind you, continue to do your best till they fix GES but they don’t know I have not received MY salary for a month”.



He added, “If I get the opportunity to go back to the classroom again, I will never fight for GES again but if I don’t get the opportunity I will focus on my comedy”.