Idahams narrates how he started his music career

Friday, 18 February 2022

Nigerian singer and songwriter Hart Idawarifagha Ishmael, better known as Idahams in entertainment circles has narrated how his illustrious music career started.



Speaking in an interview on Y 107.9 FM during the ‘Weekend Rush’ show with Kokonsa Kester, the ‘Problem’ hitmaker mentioned that his music career started when he was appointed as Social Prefect in Secondary school, he also mentioned that he took music seriously after he had his first music contract with an established firm.



“When I was in secondary school I used to be the Social Prefect, so we were doing social gatherings and organizing events. I was acting and singing as well whiles in school. So I took music seriously after I was contacted by a company to do a song for them and I was paid for it so I realized I could make many from music and took it seriously as a profession.”



Idahams further disclosed how supportive his parents were in the growth of his music career and how they contributed monies for him to record his first song.



“My career started with my late parents, my dad thought me how to play the keyboard so I used to play the keyboard and sing as well. My parents contributed 25k naira each to give to me to send to the studio to record my first song on conditions that if the song was good I could continue but it wasn’t I quit music and find something else to do.”



“So, I recorded the song and played it to my mother and she started jamming and dancing to the song when my dad came she played the song again to him and they both loved it,” he narrated.



Idahams is currently in Ghana for the first time to promote his music and network with Ghanaian artistes and industry players.