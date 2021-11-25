Iconic adverts you may not remember

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 November 2021

In the late ’90s to early 2000s, we used to enjoy the commercial adverts that run through programs such as Obra, Cantaata, La Super Dora and other soaps.



We used to enjoy those commercials without flipping the channels.



Most of us ignore commercial adverts nowadays but before, it wasn’t the case. According to mediapost.com, 76% of people completely skip commercials while watching their programs.



A good ad sparks nostalgic feelings and has the possibility to become viral again.



GhanaWeb has delved into really old videos from the late ’90s through to the early 2000s for you to see if you remember.



Are you ready? Let’s get it...remember to share, if you do or do not remember these ads, but we at Ghanaweb bet the 2000 babies wouldn’t recall.



