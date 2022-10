Ibrahim Mahama crowned 'Man of the Year' at EMY's award event

Entertainment of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former president John Dramani Mahama was adjudged Man of the Year at the 2022 EMY Africa Awards which took place on October 1, 2022, at the Grand Arena



The business mogul who is CEO of Engineers and Planners and Dzata Cement was feted by the organizers for his leadership in the area of business.



The award ceremony was a black tie event that saw lots of business people in attendance. Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was the special guest of honour.



Over twenty plaques were given to winners across different categories amid lots of music, food and drinks.



After the event, Ibrahim Mahama was spotted at the Twist Nightclub in Accra apparently celebrating his award with close associated.



In a video posted by blogger Ghhyper, the Dzata Cement boss is seen partying with Nigeria's Burna Boy, the African Afrobeats star.



Here's the full list of winners at EMY 2022:



Man of The Year (Health) – Dr. Elikem Tamakloe



Man of The Year (Agriculture) – Alhaji Mashud Mohammed



Man of The Year (Technology) – Andrew Takyi-Appiah



Man of The Year (Sports) – Benjamin Azamati



Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey



Discovery of the Year Award – Free The Youth (FTY)



Guardian Guard Award – Lanre Olusola



Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey



Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel



Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Maame Esi Swatson



Settler Award – Amaar Deep S. Hari



Man of Courage Award – Nii Quaye Brown



Creative Arts and Support Award – Tony Tometey



Actor of the Year – Adjetey Annan



Media Excellence Award – Ayo Animashaun



Group of the Year – Rotary Club



Man of the Year (Music) – Kofi Kinaata



Brand of the Year – Caveman Watch



Young Achiever (Male) Award – Richie Mensah



Continental Film Icon Award – Richard Mofe Damijo



Continental Music Icon Award – Michael C. Ajereh (Don Jazzy)



Man of Style – Trevor Sturrman



Green Corporate Star Award – Coliba Ghana



Magnate of The Year – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo



Man of the Year (Africa)- Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina



Woman of the Year – Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann



Man of the Year – Ibrahim Mahama