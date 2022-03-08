IWD: The Ghanaian female presenters who boss

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Ghanaian women have for years made a name for themselves across all sectors.



When it comes to the media space, some phenomenal women have cemented their names with their years of hard work and impact in the country.



As the world marks this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) under the theme, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, GhanaWeb throws the spotlight on 20 of the country’s celebrated presenters who are known for their command over the microphone.



The likes of Anita Erskine, Peace Hyde, Deloris Frimpong Manso among many other household names have inspired young girls with their success stories and work ethics.



What better way than to celebrate our superwomen on this special occasion for breaking barriers.



In no special order, where are the female presenters who boss!



1 Anita Erskine - Host of Sheroes









2 Deloris Frimpong Manso - Host of Delay Show









3 Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku - Host of We Got This Africa









4 Peace Hyde - Forbes Africa









5 Caroline Sampson - Event Host









6 Sika Osei - Event Host









7 Berla Mundi - Television Presenter









8 Paulina Dedaa Opoku - Host of Moans & Cuddles









9 Nana Aba Anamoah - Television Presenter









10 Elsie Lamar - Host of Talkertainment









11 MzGee - Event Host









12 Anita Akuffo - Television Presenter









13 Ernestina Serwaa Asante - Host of BizTech









14 Akosua Dentaa Amoateng, MBE - Host of Dentaa Show









15 Naa Oyoe Quartey - Host of BizTech









16 Tilly Akua Nipaa - Host of The Female Show









17 Doreen Avio - Event Host









18 Wonder Ami Hagan - Host of People & Places









19 Bianca Buckman - Host of Culture & Money









20 Jackie Is EveryWhere - Host of Xpressives









21 Serwaa Amihere - Television Presenter









22 Stacy Amoateng - Host of Restoration with Stacy









23 Ohemaa Woy3gy3 - Host of Y'adwuma Nie



