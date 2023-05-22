IMF money shouldn’t land in the pockets of your girlfriends – Prophet Oduro fires

Entertainment of Monday, 22 May 2023

Alabaster International Ministries General Overseer, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has cautioned government officials against using parts of the IMF money to fund the lavish lifestyle of their mistresses or girlfriends.



Earlier on May 19, Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta disclosed that the first $600 million tranche of a $3 billion, three-year extended IMF credit facility had been received.



This comes after the International Monetary Fund's executive board approved the $3 billion, three-year rescue loan, paving a potential path out of Ghana's worst economic crisis in a generation.



The funds are also expected to be used for budget support and help bring down inflation, according to Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.



However, Prophet Oduro, who seemingly does not trust that the monies will be used for its appropriate course, has warned government officials against extending some of it to their girlfriends.



“None of the monies you’ve received should land in the pocket of your mistresses/girlfriends, because she doesn’t work for Ghana. You’ll see a Legon girl with Goil coupons worth GHC40,000. Their girlfriends are driving range rovers, Land Cruisers, Bentleys and flying up and down in our face,” he stated while addressing his congregants during a sermon.



Prophet Oduro further maintained that the IMF has to some extent, lost trust that the government puts the loans they usually receive to good use, hence their decision to split the payment of the funds over a 3-year-period.



“Instead of IMF to give us the money at once, now they can’t trust us so they are splitting the money in three years. 6 months, 600 million for three years. Why? Because you are not trusted. Now they want to see whether you are working with the money. They want to check the projects.



"Ghana is a disgrace. Many years ago, Akufo-Addo was in Amasaman to cut sod for affordable housing, now it’s been four years and not even one brick has been spotted on the site, so if I tell you to be careful with the loan you currently have, I haven’t said anything wrong,” he added.



