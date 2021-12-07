IGP should stand for presidential elections, he can change Ghana - Abeiku Santana

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abeiku Santana urges IGP to continue with the good job



Dr Damapre capable of developing the country, Abeiku Santana



Abeiku pledges to campaign for the IGP should he contest the presidential seat



Radio presenter, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana has vowed to support Ghana's Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo-Damapre, if he ever decides to contest as president of Ghana.



According to Abeiku Santana, Dr Damapre is capable of developing the country judging from his remarkable performance and style of leadership.



"If the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare retires from the Ghana Police Service and decides to run for the presidency, I will volunteer to be his campaign manager. I will campaign for him.



"On Farmers Day, the IGP visited farms just to encourage cocoa farmers. When some personnel had road accident, he paid them a visit. Dr George Akuffo Dampare, this man, I repeat if he stands for the presidency everyone should vote for him. He can change Ghana, he is working IGP. He can change Ghana, he is not an office IGP, he is operations IGP and I commend him. Thanks to him, discipline has been instilled in Ghana. If you are man mess up then you'll know that the laws of the country work," said AAeiku Santana host of Ekwanso Dwoodwoo on Okay FM.



He however admonished the IGP to stay at post to continue with the good job.



"You can decide to resign today and contest the presidential seat we'll vote for you but wait! Don't resign now, we cannot vouch for your replacement just do your good job and we will ensure that successive governments maintain you at post."





