IGP is my friend, he usually calls me over creative arts issues – A-Plus

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 November 2021

• A-Plus discloses a close relationship with IGP



• The police is determined to work with celebrities, A-Plus asserts



• A-Plus calls on artistes to support the police





Social commentator, A-Plus, has disclosed that he shares a great bond with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akufo-Dampare, and as such he will do all in his power to support his work.





Speaking after a stakeholder’s conference held between the police and the creative arts industry on November 10, 2021, A-Plus said he is poised to make his fiend’s work much easier.





“The IGP is a very good friend, he calls me every day. Ever since he became IGP I have become very careful. I don’t want to be seen as the person who is always calling on the police for help. I don’t want be doing that because it makes the work difficult. When you friend assumes such a position, you use your character and everything else to help him succeed. We must all do that,”





Sharing his opinion on the creative arts stakeholders meeting, A Plus highlighted some key takeaways;





“The police have stated that they are not fighting the creative arts industry. They are rather here to help us and they want to join us in enforcing the law. It is a good opportunity and it has been a good meeting. We are supposed to help the police to succeed.”





