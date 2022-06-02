I write to uplift the depressed – Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Sensational Ghanaian singer, Kwabena Kwabena, has disclosed what he puts into consideration before writing his songs.



Speaking to Nana Quasi-Wusu (PM) on Y97.9FM’s ‘Dryve of Your Lyfe Show’, Kwabena Kwabena said, “I consider the listener. As a matter of fact, I don’t sit down to write music to actually make myself feel better as a musician, to be popular, or gain something out of it. I’m only thinking about the person listening to the music and how I can connect to the person’s soul.”



Kwabena Kwabena also added that he thinks about the listener being in any form of distress or being depressed.



“I will want to lift you up at that point in time with my songs so that’s what’s always running through my head when I’m composing a song,” he added.



According to him, fans sometimes approach him to confirm how his songs have changed their lives.



“Praise be to God, he has used my music to save a lot of people and I am very grateful for that,” he asserted.