'I write evergreen songs' - Amakye Dede talks music and secret behind his energetic performances

Entertainment of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amakye Dede attributes his success to God



Highlife singer says he made a fortune from music



Amakye Dede says he has an upcoming song with Sarkodie



Amakye Dede, Ghana's legendary Highlife singer has earned a host of nicknames for his energetic performance on stage and his ability to charge a crowd at every appearance.



He goes by the names 'Iron Boy', 'Abrantie' and the most popular one, 'Serious', which he earned from his favourite tagline. Whenever he screams 'serious', it means showtime.



He has the ability to keep fans on their feet for hours during his musical performances. Arguably, there is never a dull moment when the celebrated Ghanaian singer mounts the stage.



Abrantie Amakye Dede has disclosed the secret to his timeless tunes which continue to touch the souls of music lovers whenever being played.



According to the 64-year-old singer and songwriter, he only produces evergreen music, a craft he believes was handed down to him personally by God.



"I have the strength. Music is my business, I have been doing this right from my young days. I am very 'serious' about it because I feel it is a gift from God. We are to use our talents well. I built 'Abrantie Sport' and my big hotel from this. Music is my business and this is what fetches me money."



Speaking to blogger, Zionfelix, Amakye Dede announced that he will soon release a song to 'appease' fans who have been dying to hear something new from him. His latest collaboration is with Ghana's most decorated rapper, Sarkodie.



"I am still working on some tracks. I have a song with Sarkodie. It will soon come out and I know it will be a hit," he assured.



The Highlife maestro again sent a message to young artistes who wish to work with him adding that he is available to give them wise counsel, especially on how to succeed in the industry.



"My doors are always opened to anybody especially those who want to seek musical counsel. We wouldn't live forever and I need to groom someone. My doors are always opened to them," he said.









PDO/BB